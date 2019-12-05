Anderson scored 17 points (4-15 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and posted five rebounds in Tuesday's G League loss to Delaware.

Anderson led the team in three pointers, but he was overall inefficient by making just 26.7 percent of field goals. The 26-year-old forward also logged a minus-12 rating, but he played a team-high 34:30 as well.