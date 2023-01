Anderson posted 17 points (5-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 39 minutes during Sunday's 122-119 loss to the Charge.

Anderson struggled with his shot but still scored in double figures for a seventh straight game. He also salvaged his production by grabbing a team-high 11 rebounds, notching his fifth double-double of the campaign.