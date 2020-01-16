Anderson was released by the Nets on Wednesday, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.

Anderson, who signed a 10-day contract on Jan. 2nd, failed to make an impact in his tenure in Brooklyn, seeing action in three games and generating just 1.0 points and 0.7 rebound in 5.7 minutes per contest. He'll be available to ink a contract with any team in need of wing depth, though it's unclear if he'll have many suitors.