Anderson (illness) totaled 23 points (9-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and three blocks in 37 minutes during Thursday's win over Grand Rapids.

Anderson was sidelined for multiple games due to an illness, but he didn't look rusty in his return to action. He set season highs in points and blocks during the contest while also finishing with at least five rebounds and five assists for the 10th time this year.