Anderson recorded 12 points (4-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes during Friday's 127-124 loss to Iowa.

Anderson connected on a season-high four three-pointers en route to his fifth double-digit scoring performance of the campaign. Across seven appearances, the 29-year-old has averaged 14.6 points, 7.0 assists and 5.9 rebounds in 33.0 minutes per game.