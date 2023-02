Anderson recorded 42 points (15-26 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 48 minutes during Saturday's 122-115 win over Capital City.

Anderson exploded for a season-high 42 points, marking his third 30-plus-point performance over his last four appearances. Across 30 games, he's averaging 18.7 points while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 32.8 percent from deep.