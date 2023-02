Anderson recorded 26 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and one block in 42 minutes during Monday's 126-123 loss to Capital City.

Anderson led Fort Wayne with 26 points, marking his fifth straight game with at least 20. He also finished with at least five assists and five rebounds in the same contest for the 12th time this season.