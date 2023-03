Anderson produced 29 points (9-15 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and one block in 43 minutes during Thursday's 135-125 loss to the Raptors 905.

Anderson posted at least 20 points, five assists, five rebounds and one block for the eighth time this season. Across 40 appearances, the lefty forward is averaging 19.4 points, 5.7 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 36.5 minutes per game.