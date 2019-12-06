Anderson posted 40 points (13-23 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 7-10 FT), six rebounds and two assists in Thursday's G League loss to Long Island.

After connecting on just 26.7 percent of field goals in Tuesday's loss to Delaware, Anderson got back into rhythm by knocking down 56.5 percent of shots in this contest. The 26-year-old shooting forward continues to be the team's top scorer, as he's averaging 24.3 points per game.