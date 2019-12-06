Justin Anderson: Stacks up 40 points
Anderson posted 40 points (13-23 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 7-10 FT), six rebounds and two assists in Thursday's G League loss to Long Island.
After connecting on just 26.7 percent of field goals in Tuesday's loss to Delaware, Anderson got back into rhythm by knocking down 56.5 percent of shots in this contest. The 26-year-old shooting forward continues to be the team's top scorer, as he's averaging 24.3 points per game.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.