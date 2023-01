Anderson managed 17 points (8-20 FG, 1-10 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block in 36 minutes during Thursday's 121-107 win over Salt Lake City.

Anderson struggled from deep but still extended his double-digit scoring streak to 11 games. He's failed to shoot over 40 percent from the field during four of those contests. On the season (25 games), he's averaging 16.6 points on 45.0 percent shooting from the field and 31.6 percent from deep.