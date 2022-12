Anderson managed 12 points (5-18 FG, 0-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists and five rebounds in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 115-105 loss to Cleveland.

Anderson missed all nine of his three-point attempts but finished with at least 10 points, five assists and five rebounds for a fourth time this season. Across 12 appearances, the 29-year-old is averaging 14.3 points, 6.0 assists and 6.0 rebounds in 35.1 minutes per game.