Bean generated nine points (2-2 FG, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds and an assist in 23 minutes during Thursday's 114-109 win over Birmingham.

Bean was the only starter who failed to score in double figures for the Hustle on Thursday due to his limited shot volume. However, he was perfect from the floor and from the charity stripe, and he also pitched in by tying the second-highest rebound total on the team.