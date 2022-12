Bean totaled six points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and nine rebounds in 21 minutes during Thursday's 112-100 win over Motor City.

Bean's scoring production was limited by a low shot volume during Thursday's matchup, but he's now secured at least nine rebounds in three consecutive games. He's averaging 10.1 points and 7.7 rebounds in 29.4 minutes per game this year.