Bean posted 22 points (8-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, a steal and a block in 29 minutes during Friday's 123-105 win over Lakeland.

Bean was cut by the Grizzlies in early October but took on a starting role to begin the G League season Friday. Although he was unable to secure a role with the parent club to begin the regular season, he should have a chance to see significant run with the Hustle now that the G League campaign is underway.