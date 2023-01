Bean logged 12 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and a block in 32 minutes during Sunday's 119-114 overtime win over Texas.

Bean has now scored in double figures in three of his first five appearances of the regular season, and he posted his first double-double of the season Sunday. He's averaging 10.0 points and 6.6 rebounds in 22.8 minutes per game to begin the regular season.