Bean generated 17 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists and a block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 120-113 win over the Legends.

Bean scored in double figures for the third time in the last four games during Wednesday's victory, and he posted his second double-double of the year. He's now averaging 10.8 points and 7.9 rebounds in 29.2 minutes per game this season.