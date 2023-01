Bean tallied seven points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 12 minutes during Friday's 118-117 win over South Bay.

Bean saw the least playing time of any member of the Hustle who garnered minutes Friday, but he still managed to put together a decent stat line. His shot volume remained limited, but he was efficient from the charity stripe in the narrow win.