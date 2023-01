Bean tallied six points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 140-131 win over Santa Cruz.

Bean was held in check on the scoreboard once again Tuesday, and he's now been held below 10 points in three consecutive games. However, he matched his highest steal total of the season during the victory.