Justin Bibbs: Explodes for 30 points
Bibbs scored 30 points (9-14 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT) to go along with five rebounds, three assists and a steal in the win Wednesday over the Charge.
Only four players scored more than 10 points for the Red Claws Wednesday, with one of those players just barely hitting the treshold. Still, Maine was able to secure their 10th win of the season in large part thanks to Bibbs, who was efficient from three, by far exceeding his season average (32.5 percent) from deep.
