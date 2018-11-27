Justin Bibbs: Held scoreless in OT loss
Bibbs was held scoreless over 15 minutes, missing all five of this three point attempts in Saturday's OT road loss to the Texas Legends.
This was the second time through nine games that Bibbs was unable to score. The Virginia Tech rookie is currently averaging 5.1 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.4 steals from 19 minutes per game. He's one of many wings on the mid-sized-heavy Red Claw roster fighting for consistent playing time.
More News
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country