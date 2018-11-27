Bibbs was held scoreless over 15 minutes, missing all five of this three point attempts in Saturday's OT road loss to the Texas Legends.

This was the second time through nine games that Bibbs was unable to score. The Virginia Tech rookie is currently averaging 5.1 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.4 steals from 19 minutes per game. He's one of many wings on the mid-sized-heavy Red Claw roster fighting for consistent playing time.