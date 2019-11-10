Justin Bibbs: Plays 23 minutes on opening night
Bibbs mustered five points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists across 23 minutes in Saturday's 148-125 opening night win in Delaware.
Bibbs returned to Crustacean Nation for his second season and picked up where he left off last year. He and Tacko Fall were the two main bench contributors in Saturday's win. Bibbs has a decent chance of joining the starting unit when (or if) Boston decides to call up Romeo Langford. Next up is Friday's home opener against the Mad Ants.
More News
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.