Bibbs mustered five points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists across 23 minutes in Saturday's 148-125 opening night win in Delaware.

Bibbs returned to Crustacean Nation for his second season and picked up where he left off last year. He and Tacko Fall were the two main bench contributors in Saturday's win. Bibbs has a decent chance of joining the starting unit when (or if) Boston decides to call up Romeo Langford. Next up is Friday's home opener against the Mad Ants.