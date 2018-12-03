Justin Bibbs: Red hot shooting during win
Bibbs delivered 19 points (7-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and three assists over 25 minutes in Saturday's 111-95 home win over the Capital City Go-Go.
Bibbs came off the bench and caught fire from the field. The 19 points and four treys were season highs for the 6'5" guard. The release of Walter Lemon creates an opportunity for Bibbs and Andrew White, as Crustacean Nation will need complimentary scorers to help PJ Dozier.
