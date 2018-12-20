Bibbs furnished 20 points (6-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT), one rebound, and four assists across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 109-102 Day One Winter Showcase loss to Lakeland.

This marked Bibbs' third start of the season, as the Claws continue to search for scoring help after releasing Walter Lemon. Bibbs has averaged 19.2 points over his past four games. Expect the rookie guard to continue to see big minutes.