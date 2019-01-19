Bibbs posted 22 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists and three steals in the loss Friday to the Go-Go.

Bibbs put together a well-rounded line, but was unable to keep up with the Go-Go, particularly Jordan McRae, who tallied a season-high 54 points in the contest. Bibbs has been a relatively quiet contributor for Maine, averaging 12.2 points, 2.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 26 contests.