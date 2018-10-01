Justin Bibbs: Waived by Celtics
Bibbs was waived by the Celtics on Monday.
Bibbs was never expected to make the final roster, so his released doesn't come as a huge surprise. He'll likely join the Celtics' G-League affiliate to start the season if he doesn't receive anything lucrative overseas. The undrafted free agent out of Virginia Tech averaged just 5.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 17.8 minutes in six summer league contests with Boston.
