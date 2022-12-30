Champagnie was waived by the Raptors on Thursday, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
Champagnie will head to the waiver wire following Thursday's transaction. He could come back with Toronto's G League affiliate, Raptors 905, if he makes it through waivers unclaimed.
