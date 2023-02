Champagnie scored 11 points (3-5 FG, 0-2 3PT, 3-3 FT), one rebound and one assist in 12 minutes of Friday's 114-96 win over Westchester.

Champagnie exited the game after 12 minutes for an undisclosed reason. In his limited playing time, he managed to reach double figures in the scoring column. Champagnie's status moving forward is worth monitoring.