The Celtics waived Champagnie on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Champagnie split time between the NBA and G League during the 2022-23 campaign, averaging 2.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 11.5 minutes across two appearances for Boston. The Pittsburgh product signed a multi-year when he joined the Celtics late last season, but he's been let go before $50,000 of his contract became partially guaranteed, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.