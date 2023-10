The Heat waived Champagnie on Saturday.

Champagnie spent the preseason with the Heat but was cut along with big man Cheick Diallo as Miami reduced its roster to 15 men ahead of the regular season. Unless he's scooped up off waivers by another team, Champagnie looks set to open the 2023-24 campaign with the Heat's G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce.