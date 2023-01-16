Champagnie logged seven points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3PT, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block across 25 minutes of Sunday's 126-123 loss to the 905.

Champagnie put together a solid line in his first match for Sioux Falls after being cut loose by Toronto. His seven rebounds were a bench-high while his 25 minutes were also the most by any Skyforce reserve.