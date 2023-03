Champagnie secured 23 points (9-18 FG, 0-4 3PT, 3-3 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 33 minutes of Tuesday's 107-99 win over the Blue.

Champagnie dominated in the center role Tuesday, amassing team highs in points and rebounds. Of his 15 rebounds, eight were offensive as Champagnie asserted his will on Oklahoma City.