Champagnie registered 20 points (7-9 FG, 3-5 3PT, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block across 26 minutes of Tuesday's 105-93 win over Texas.

Champagnie was incredibly efficient Tuesday, scoring a regular-season high 20 points on 77 percent shooting from the field. He appears to have found his role within the Skyforce, averaging 15.3 points and 5.0 rebounds over his last three contests.