Champagnie scored 40 points (17-26 FG, 4-8 3PT, 1-1 FT) to go with 17 rebounds and a steal in 43 minutes of Wednesday's 127-125 loss to South Bay.

Champagnie dominated in the loss, recording game-high rebound and point totals at an incredibly efficient 65 percent clip from the field. The 21-year-old has been on a tear as of late, averaging 24.4 points and 11.0 rebounds over his last seven appearances.