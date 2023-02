Champagnie logged 19 points (9-17 FG, 1-4 3PT, 0-1 FT), 14 rebounds, a steal and a block across 33 minutes of Friday's 106-99 win over the Squadron.

Champagnie stepped into the starting five in place of Jamal Cain (mouth) and came up huge for the Skyforce. His 14 rebounds were a game-high while his plus-minus of positive 20 was the second-best for Sioux Falls.