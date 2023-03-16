Champagnie posted 15 points (6-17 FG, 1-4 3PT, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, five steals and a block in Wednesday's 120-116 win over the Ignite.

Champagnie secured his fourth consecutive double-double Wednesday despite shooting just 35 percent from the field. He managed to extend his strong play to the defensive end, corralling a season high five steals while also swatting a shot. Champagnie should continue to be a dominant interior presence for the Skyforce and should see even more rebound opportunities if Orlando Robinson rejoins the Heat.