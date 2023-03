Champagnie (rest) did not play in Saturday's 116-88 win over the Hustle.

Champagnie got the night off Saturday in the closing leg of a back-to-back set with the Hustle after playing 23 minutes the night before. Champagnie should be a full go for the G League playoffs, where he will look to build on his season averages of 18.2 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.