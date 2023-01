Champagnie recorded 12 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3PT, 0-3 FT), six rebounds, two steals and one block over 22 minutes of Thursday's 125-121 loss to Lakeland.

Champagnie put together a strong two-way performance Thursday, posting two steals and a block while leading the Sioux Falls reserves in points and rebounds. However, he struggled with his shot a bit, missing all of his three-point and free-throw attempts.