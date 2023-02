Champagnie tallied 24 points (11-19 FG, 1-5 3PT, 1-1 FT) and six rebounds across 37 minutes of Tuesday's 112-92 loss to the G League Nets.

Champagnie crossed the 20-point threshold for the third time in his last four games Tuesday while seeing more than thirty minutes for the third straight game. In nine appearances with Sioux Falls, Champagnie has averaged 14.6 points and 6.2 rebounds across 27.3 minutes.