Justin Dentmon: Headed to South Korea
Dentmon has agreed to a buyout of his contract with the Texas Legends of the G League and will head to South Korea to continue his career, Adam Johnson of 2Ways10Days.com reports.
Dentmon had appeared in 33 games for the Legends this season, averaging 17.4 points, 1.9 assists, 1.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 28.2 minutes. It appears he's opting for a change of scenery and possibly a bigger role overseas.
