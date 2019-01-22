Justin Dentmon: Scores 29 points
Dentmon scored 29 points (8-17 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 8-8 FT) to go along with three rebounds, three steals and two assists in the 119-118 win over the Wolves.
The G League veteran has taken on a major scoring role for the Legends in just seven games with the team, averaging 17.4 points in 28.2 minutes. Dentmon will provide next to nothing in terms of extra stats, but his role as a scorer is invaluable for a Legends squad that has went through a variety of roster changes throughout the season.
