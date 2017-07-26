Justin Harper: Inks deal with French team
Harper signed a contract Wednesday with ASVEL Basket of the French LNB Pro A League, Sportando reports.
The 27-year-old appeared in three games last season with the 76ers, but only stuck with the deal for the duration of one 10-day contract. He'll continue his professional odyssey in France to kick off the 2017-18 campaign, with ASVEL Basket representing the 10th different club he's played for since completing his college eligibility at Richmond in 2011.
