Justin Harper: Strong showing off bench

Harper racked up 25 points (11-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and a steal in 25 minutes Saturday against the Legends.

Harper led the Lakers in bench scoring, successfully converting on 61.1 percent of his shot attempts from the field in a 148-114 victory on the road. Despite an impressive performance, he's been unable to produce at this level consistently as proven by his 8.8 ppg and 3.4 rpg average through 19 contests in the G League this year.