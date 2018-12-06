Justin Harper: Unavailable Wednesday
Harper (undisclosed) did not play in Wednesday's contest against Westchester.
Harper only recently joined a South Bay squad that has seen its depth tested to begin the season thanks to a myriad of injuries. The veteran forward will look to make his return to the G League on Friday.
