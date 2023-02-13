Holiday and the Rockets agreed to a buyout Monday, and he plans to sign with the Mavericks when he clears waivers, Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com reports.

Holiday was traded by Atlanta to Houston ahead of the deadline, but he's followed in Danny Green's footsteps by negotiating his way to free agency. The sharpshooter wants to stay in Texas and is expected to sign with Dallas, where he'll presumably compete for a bench role. His three-point prowess should make him a quality option to space the floor for Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, especially while Maxi Kleber (hamstring) and Davis Bertans (calf) are sidelined. However, Holiday presumably won't garner a large enough role for the Mavericks to crack fantasy relevancy in standard leagues.