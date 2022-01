Jackson's 10-day contract with the Suns expired Friday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Jackson has received 10-day deals from the Celtics and Suns this season but hasn't had much of an impact for either squad, combining to produce averages of 3.8 points and 1.5 rebounds in 6.3 minutes per game over four appearances. Unless he finds work elsewhere in the NBA in short order, Jackson will most likely rejoin the G League's Texas Legends.