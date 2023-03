Jackson tallied 36 points (13-20 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one steal and one block in 38 minutes during Monday's 134-128 loss to the Stars.

Jackson's efficient scoring helped him record a season high in points despite losing Saturday. He is averaging 20.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.8 steals in 35.5 minutes across five games for Texas.