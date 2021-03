Jackson notched 17 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and a steal in 11 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's win over the Stars.

Jackson played the second-fewest minutes in this contest, but he finished as the team's second-best scorer behind D.J. Hogg, who ended with 20 points. Jackson has seen limited playing time with Lakeland, however, and he's only averaging 3.7 points across 11.8 minutes per game this season.