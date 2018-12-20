Jackson (foot) scored six points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), to go along with three rebounds in the win Wednesday over the Red Claws.

Jackson had missed the previous seven games with a foot contusion, but managed to take the court Wednesday in time for the G League Showcase. Jackson had been starting at power forward prior to the injury, but was only averaging 19 minutes over the course of eight games. With the emergence of BJ Johnson, and more importantly, center Amile Jefferson, it seems unlikely Jackson will immediately be reasserted into the starting lineup should he prove to be completely healthy.