Jackson, whom the Thunder acquired from the Celtics on Thursday, is expected to be waived, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Oklahoma City took back Jackson in the deal that sent Mike Muscala to Boston, but the two second-round picks that the Thunder received in the deal were viewed as the main prize. Assuming the Thunder cut Jackson, he'll be available to be claimed off waivers, though the 27-year-old likely won't represent a high-priority addition. He appeared in 23 games for Boston this season, averaging 0.9 points in 4.7 minutes per contest.