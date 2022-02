James logged five points (1-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 110-99 loss to Raptors 905.

The Cleveland Charge have three consecutive losses, which is somewhat attributed to James' poor shooting during that span. He averaged 14.7 points on a 24.5 field goal percentage.